Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $662.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Baozun by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

