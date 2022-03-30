Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

