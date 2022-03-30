Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 690 ($9.04) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RWS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on RWS from GBX 810 ($10.61) to GBX 650 ($8.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. lowered their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RWS from GBX 745 ($9.76) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.56).

RWS stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 461.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 566.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 838 ($10.98).

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($43,882.63).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

