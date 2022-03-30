Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Base Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.22. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of £212.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

