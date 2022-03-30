Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
