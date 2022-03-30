Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,180,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 27,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $3,155,000.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

BBBY traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 66,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,277,074. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.