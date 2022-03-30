Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.10

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €73.10 ($80.33) and last traded at €72.60 ($79.78), with a volume of 54272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €71.80 ($78.90).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFSA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Befesa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.