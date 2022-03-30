Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.72

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.72 ($100.79) and traded as high as €93.56 ($102.81). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €93.24 ($102.46), with a volume of 357,214 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €88.67 and its 200 day moving average is €91.74.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)
