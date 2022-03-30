Belt Market Capitalization Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.16 or 0.07213023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.57 or 1.00079121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047554 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

