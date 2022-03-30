Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 761 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

