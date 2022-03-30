Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,957,000 after buying an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 54.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $452.94 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.12.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

