Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,077.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,932.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,881.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

