Berry Data (BRY) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Berry Data (BRY) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Berry Data has a market cap of $781,382.91 and $21,301.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.82 or 0.07189638 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.75 or 0.99787896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

