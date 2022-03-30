Bevin Mark Wirzba Buys 1,290 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,140.86.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$71.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$57.39 and a 1 year high of C$73.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.97.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.21.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.