BiFi (BIFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,073.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $23,073.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00202793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00420591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.