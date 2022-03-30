Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

