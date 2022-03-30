Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.63.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.95 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.11.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.