Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Acquires £5,007.60 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith bought 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £5,007.60 ($6,559.60).
Biome Technologies stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 197 ($2.58). The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market cap of £7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Biome Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.19.
