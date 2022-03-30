Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Acquires £5,007.60 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith bought 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £5,007.60 ($6,559.60).

Biome Technologies stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 197 ($2.58). The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market cap of £7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Biome Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.19.

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

