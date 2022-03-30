BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BVXV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 12,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,499. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVXV shares. Aegis started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

