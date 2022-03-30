BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $230.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

BNTX traded up $8.21 on Wednesday, reaching $180.60. 47,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

