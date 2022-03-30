Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

