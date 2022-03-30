Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits One Day Volume of $43.78 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $775.57 million and approximately $43.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $44.28 or 0.00093151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.00412818 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

