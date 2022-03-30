BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BKTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.