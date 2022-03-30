BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.28. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

