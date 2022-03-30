Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $30.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

BXSL stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

