Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 98.9% in March

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXSL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

BXSL stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

