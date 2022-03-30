BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.