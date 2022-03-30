BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $50.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.36.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,425. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.