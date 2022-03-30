Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

BCLI opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

