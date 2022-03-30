Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

BRZE stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.91.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

