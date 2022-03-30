Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.84)-$(0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.92). The company issued revenue guidance of $338-342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.19 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Shares of Braze stock traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 518,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

