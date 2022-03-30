Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been given a €82.00 ($90.11) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.37.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

