Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Price Target Cut to GBX 480

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 513 ($6.72) target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Bridgepoint Group stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.51. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 257.50 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 571 ($7.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

