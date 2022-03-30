Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 244.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.