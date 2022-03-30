Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 2,520 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $641.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

