Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after buying an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $157.48 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

