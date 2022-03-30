Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Accenture reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.71. Accenture has a one year low of $276.07 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

