Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $255.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

