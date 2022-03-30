Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $265.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.45 million and the lowest is $262.37 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $290.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 100,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRA opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

