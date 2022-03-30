Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $1.19. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 352.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $10.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 106,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,910. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. Teck Resources has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Teck Resources by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Teck Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 117,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

