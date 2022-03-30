Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $878.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to report sales of $878.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $826.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $930.02 million. American Water Works reported sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

AWK opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $355,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

