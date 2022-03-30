Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical posted sales of $710,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $20.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $37.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $68.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

PROF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.20. 30,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

