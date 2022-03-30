Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROFGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical posted sales of $710,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $20.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $37.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $68.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

PROF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.20. 30,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.