Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) PT at $19.65

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.65.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EGHT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 22,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,410. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.