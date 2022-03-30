Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $73.73

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. 35,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,301. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

