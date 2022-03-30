Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) PT at $133.25

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

