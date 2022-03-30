Brokerages Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Price Target at $31.75

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get CTS alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.40%.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.