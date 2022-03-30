Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $210.44

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.44.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.79. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,099. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $143.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.91.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

