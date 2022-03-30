Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) PT at C$15.72

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EFN opened at C$12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$11.61 and a 1 year high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

