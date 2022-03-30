Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT at $24.00

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 15,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,620. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

