Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT at $116.75

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of IPAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $17,373,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

